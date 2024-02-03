Reviewing Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) & Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stifel Financial and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Dominari.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stifel Financial and Dominari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $4.35 billion 1.75 $522.54 million $4.28 17.46 Dominari N/A N/A -$22.11 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 11.60% 12.31% 1.50% Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Stifel Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Dominari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. It also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance; and offers financial advisory and securities brokerage services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

