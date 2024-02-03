Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.72 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.81.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$47.51 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$54.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The stock has a market cap of C$101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

