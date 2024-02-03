Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBKFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 86,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

