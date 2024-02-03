REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.06

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 72199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,237 shares of company stock worth $1,868,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

