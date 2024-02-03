Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.19. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

