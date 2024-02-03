Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Redfin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDFN

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,714 shares of company stock worth $583,075. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Redfin by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.74. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.