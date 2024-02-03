Redburn Atlantic Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $165.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Redburn Atlantic from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.86.

GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

