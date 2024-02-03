Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading

