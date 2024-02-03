RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.6 %

RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.87. The stock had a trading volume of 79,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,155. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.12.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

