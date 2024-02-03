Raymond James Raises German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target to $39.00

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $951.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,974.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,866,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 471,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,974.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,056 shares of company stock valued at $531,381. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,394,000 after buying an additional 235,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,149,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 130,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in German American Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

