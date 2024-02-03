Raymond James Raises Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$19.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.56.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.12. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$13.61 and a 1-year high of C$30.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.48. The company has a market cap of C$836.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Canada Goose news, Director John Marshal Davison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$151,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

