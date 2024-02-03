Raymond James Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.61.

CRWD stock opened at $303.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,058.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $107.60 and a 12 month high of $307.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

