Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Receives C$0.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.88.

QUIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

CVE QUIS opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

