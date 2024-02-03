Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 109.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

PSN stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $67.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

View Our Latest Report on PSN

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.