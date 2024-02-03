Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 145.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,543 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.