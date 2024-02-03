Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.50 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $55.63 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

