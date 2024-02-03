Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 356,084 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,945 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

