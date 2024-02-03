Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,183,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,308,000 after acquiring an additional 223,301 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.7 %

YOU stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

