Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.
Spectrum Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:SPB opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.
Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands
In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
