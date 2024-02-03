Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,966,000 after buying an additional 17,732,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after buying an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after buying an additional 16,835,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,461,000 after buying an additional 2,208,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

