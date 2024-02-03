Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 236.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Mizuho cut their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.
UGI Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.54 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UGI Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.18%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.