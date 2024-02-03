Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $321.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.17. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $322.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

