Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.68 million. Qorvo also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.200 EPS.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 160,666 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.