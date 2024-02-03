Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.32. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $150.22 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.