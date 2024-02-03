Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Metro in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Metro

Metro Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE MRU opened at C$70.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock has a market cap of C$16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.43 and a 12 month high of C$78.88.

Metro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.