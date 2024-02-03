Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $143.54 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

