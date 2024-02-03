Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Boosted by Zacks Research

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RCL opened at $123.42 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

