Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPD opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Account Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 278,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 277,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 32,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.