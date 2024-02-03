Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Cut by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%.
View Our Latest Research Report on CP
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
TSE:CP opened at C$112.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.35. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.96.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.00%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.