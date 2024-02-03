Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Trading 1.6% Higher

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.33. 1,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

