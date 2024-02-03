PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Trading Down 1.3%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011.

