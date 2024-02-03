PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 5,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 14,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.