Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

IPDN stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

