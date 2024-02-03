Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
IPDN stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
