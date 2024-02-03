PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PRV.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$5.74 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.10.
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
