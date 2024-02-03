Presearch (PRE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $378,280.25

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Presearch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $378,280.25 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is news.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

