Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 1,257.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Precigen

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 96,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Precigen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 29.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

