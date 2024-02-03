PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

PSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$19.55 and a 52 week high of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.05%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,300.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.38 per share, with a total value of C$67,045.00. Insiders acquired a total of 54,600 shares of company stock worth $1,336,654 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

