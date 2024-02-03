Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cfra increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.67.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW stock opened at C$39.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$39.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 45.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3905724 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

