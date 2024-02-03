Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,760 shares during the quarter. Powell Industries comprises 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.76% of Powell Industries worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.91. 493,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $125.49.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

