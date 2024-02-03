PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Position Trimmed by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of PotlatchDeltic worth $22,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 108,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 2.0 %

PCH stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 416,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.16.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCH. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

