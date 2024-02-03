Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Polaris has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

