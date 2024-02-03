Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Down 2.1%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). 327,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 729,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Polarean Imaging Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.41 million, a PE ratio of -142.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform. Its research equipment includes HPX hyperpolarizer, HPX measurement station, HPX gas manifold, chest coil, and dose delivery bags.

