Piper Sandler Raises F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $187.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIV. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of F5 by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in F5 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in F5 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in F5 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

