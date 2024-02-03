Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.42 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PIPR traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.76. 224,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.18. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33.
In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.
