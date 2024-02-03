Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.42 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.76. 224,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.18. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

