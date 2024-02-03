Piper Sandler Boosts ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Price Target to $64.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $75.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

