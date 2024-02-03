Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.4% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PXD traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

