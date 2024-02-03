Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $209,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

FDX opened at $242.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

