Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $124,000 Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

