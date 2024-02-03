PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PCN stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $144,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.