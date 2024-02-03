PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PTY opened at $14.00 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

In related news, Director Grace Vandecruze purchased 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $102,251.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,251.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

